The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is hitting .263 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In 73.3% of his games this year (11 of 15), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In six games this season (40.0%), Calhoun has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (46.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
.243 AVG .300
.317 OBP .364
.459 SLG .300
4 XBH 0
2 HR 0
6 RBI 3
5/2 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (157 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ryu gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 1.89, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .214 batting average against him.
