After batting .250 with a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Hyun-Jin Ryu) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.
  • Straw has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this season (69 of 119), with multiple hits 22 times (18.5%).
  • He has homered in one of 119 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16.8% of his games this year, Straw has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (3.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 39 games this season (32.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 60
.209 AVG .265
.268 OBP .335
.267 SLG .328
9 XBH 10
0 HR 1
11 RBI 13
43/16 K/BB 42/21
3 SB 12

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 1.89, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.