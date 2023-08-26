Our computer model predicts the Ohio Bobcats will defeat the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, August 26 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Snapdragon Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Ohio vs. San Diego State Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ohio (+2.5) Over (48.5) Ohio 26 San Diego State 23

Ohio Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats went 9-4-1 ATS last year.

Ohio's ATS record as an underdog of 2.5 points or greater was 4-3 last year.

In Bobcats games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Last season, Ohio's games resulted in an average scoring total of 57.1, which is 8.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

San Diego State Betting Info (2022)

The Aztecs have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

The Aztecs compiled a 5-8-0 ATS record last year.

San Diego State won twice ATS (2-5) as at least a 2.5-point favorites.

A total of six of Aztecs games last season hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 48.5 points, 4.5 more than the average point total for San Diego State games a year ago.

Bobcats vs. Aztecs 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Diego State 21.5 20.5 21.6 17.6 21 23.8 Ohio 31.8 28.3 7 17 24.3 28.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.