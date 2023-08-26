Oddsmakers expect a close game when the San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) take on the Ohio Bobcats (0-0) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The over/under is set at 49.

San Diego State struggled on offense last season, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS (324.8 yards per game). However, it ranked 16th-best defensively, allowing only 322.7 yards per game. Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranked 25th-worst in the FBS (426.9 yards allowed per game) last season, Ohio had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 40th in the FBS by totaling 421.4 yards per game.

Ohio vs. San Diego State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Snapdragon Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

San Diego State vs Ohio Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline San Diego State -2.5 -110 -110 49 -110 -110 -135 +115

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio went 9-4-1 ATS last year.

The Bobcats covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Ohio games went over the point total eight out of 14 times last year.

Last season, Ohio was the underdog eight times and won four of those games.

Last season, Ohio won two of its six games when it was the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Ohio Stats Leaders

In addition to his 3,256 passing yards and 69.1% completion percentage last season, Kurtis Rourke connected on 25 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Rourke also helped the offense with his legs, scrambling for 249 yards (3.4 YPC) and four touchdowns.

As part of the running game, Sieh Bangura rushed for 1,078 yards and 13 touchdowns on 4.9 YPC.

As a pass-catcher, Bangura tallied 26 receptions (on 42 targets) for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

In 14 games last year, Sam Wiglusz converted 100 targets into 74 catches, 883 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jacoby Jones received 61 targets last season and converted them into 45 grabs (3.2 per game) for 776 yards and six TDs.

Bryce Houston was on the field for 14 games, delivering 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 68 tackles.

On defense, Keye Thompson posted 1.5 sacks to go with 4.0 TFL, 84 tackles, and one interception.

With 64 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception, Alvin Floyd was a big player last year on defense.

Jack McCrory was a significant contributor on D last season, with 49 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks.

