The San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) square off against the Ohio Bobcats (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Aztecs favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 49 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Ohio matchup in this article.

Ohio vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Ohio vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Ohio vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Ohio won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Bobcats were an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

San Diego State covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

The Aztecs covered the spread twice last season (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +275 Bet $100 to win $275

