Ohio vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
The San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) square off against the Ohio Bobcats (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Aztecs favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 49 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Ohio matchup in this article.
Ohio vs. San Diego State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Diego, California
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Ohio vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|Ohio Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego State (-2.5)
|49
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|San Diego State (-2.5)
|49
|-142
|+120
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|San Diego State (-2.5)
|49
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|San Diego State (-3)
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Ohio vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Ohio won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing five times.
- The Bobcats were an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- San Diego State covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Aztecs covered the spread twice last season (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
Ohio 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+275
|Bet $100 to win $275
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.