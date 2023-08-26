The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks while hitting .229.

Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 25 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in two of 46 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 17.4% of his games this year, Gonzalez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5%.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (28.3%), including one multi-run game.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .197 AVG .260 .228 OBP .284 .303 SLG .377 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 6 22/3 K/BB 16/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings