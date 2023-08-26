The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez has seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks while hitting .229.
  • Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 25 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 46 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 17.4% of his games this year, Gonzalez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5%.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this season (28.3%), including one multi-run game.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 23
.197 AVG .260
.228 OBP .284
.303 SLG .377
5 XBH 6
1 HR 1
5 RBI 6
22/3 K/BB 16/2
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Ryu (2-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.89 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put together a 1.89 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.
