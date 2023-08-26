Steven Kwan vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.378) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 119th in slugging.
- In 69.0% of his games this season (87 of 126), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (31.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 126 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (4.0%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.8% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.253
|AVG
|.287
|.338
|OBP
|.339
|.350
|SLG
|.406
|19
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|27
|35/31
|K/BB
|24/21
|8
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.72 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In four games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.89, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
