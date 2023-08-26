The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.378) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 119th in slugging.

In 69.0% of his games this season (87 of 126), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (31.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 126 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (4.0%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.8% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .253 AVG .287 .338 OBP .339 .350 SLG .406 19 XBH 20 2 HR 3 16 RBI 27 35/31 K/BB 24/21 8 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings