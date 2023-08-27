The Cleveland Guardians, including Eric Haase (hitting .214 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is hitting .201 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.
  • Haase has picked up a hit in 45.9% of his 85 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.8% of them.
  • He has gone deep in four games this year (4.7%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Haase has driven home a run in 17 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 19 games this year (22.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 45
.250 AVG .157
.282 OBP .213
.355 SLG .221
7 XBH 6
3 HR 1
19 RBI 7
38/6 K/BB 40/10
1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kikuchi tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 18th, 1.226 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd.
