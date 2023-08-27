Sunday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (71-59) and the Cleveland Guardians (61-69) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Blue Jays taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET on August 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) to the mound, while Noah Syndergaard (2-6) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

SNET

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have won in 23, or 39.7%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Oddsmakers have given Cleveland the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +170 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 28 in baseball scoring four runs per game (520 total runs).

The Guardians have the fourth-best ERA (3.84) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule