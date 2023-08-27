Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field on Sunday at Rogers Centre against Yusei Kikuchi, who is starting for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 1:37 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 98 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 29th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians' .247 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 520 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.

Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Noah Syndergaard (2-6) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has four quality starts in 17 chances this season.

In 17 starts, Syndergaard has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Dodgers W 8-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Bobby Miller 8/24/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Home Xzavion Curry Clayton Kershaw 8/24/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Gavin Williams Caleb Ferguson 8/25/2023 Blue Jays W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Chris Bassitt 8/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi 8/28/2023 Twins - Away Xzavion Curry Kenta Maeda 8/29/2023 Twins - Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays - Home Logan Allen Zach Eflin 9/2/2023 Rays - Home Noah Syndergaard Tyler Glasnow

