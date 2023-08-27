How to Watch the Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field on Sunday at Rogers Centre against Yusei Kikuchi, who is starting for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 1:37 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 1:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 98 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks 29th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians' .247 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 520 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.
- Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Noah Syndergaard (2-6) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- He has four quality starts in 17 chances this season.
- In 17 starts, Syndergaard has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Bobby Miller
|8/24/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/24/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Caleb Ferguson
|8/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Chris Bassitt
|8/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-3
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Kenta Maeda
|8/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Pablo Lopez
|8/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Zach Eflin
|9/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Tyler Glasnow
