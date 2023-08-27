On Sunday, August 27, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (71-59) host Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (61-69) at Rogers Centre. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:37 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (+170). A 9-run over/under has been listed for this game.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Time: 1:37 PM ET

TV: SNET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (9-4, 3.52 ERA) vs Noah Syndergaard - CLE (2-6, 6.42 ERA)

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 86 times this season and won 46, or 53.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Blue Jays have gone 8-5 (61.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 2-4 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (39.7%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Guardians this season with a +170 moneyline set for this game.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Myles Straw 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1500) 0.5 (+320)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 19th 2nd

