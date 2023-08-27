You can find player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jose Ramirez and other players on the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians heading into their matchup at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday at Rogers Centre.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 133 hits with 30 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 57 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a .276/.350/.479 slash line on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 2 vs. Dodgers Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Kikuchi Stats

Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 26th start of the season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Kikuchi has started 25 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 18th, 1.226 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Aug. 22 4.2 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 6.0 4 1 1 7 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 6.0 6 1 1 3 1 at Dodgers Jul. 26 6.0 7 1 1 8 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has recorded 131 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 74 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.344/.437 on the year.

Guerrero has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .306 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 22 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has 151 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 20 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .314/.344/.489 on the year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 26 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

