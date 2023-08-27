Davis Schneider takes a two-game homer streak into the Toronto Blue Jays' (71-59) game against the Cleveland Guardians (61-69) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday, at Rogers Centre.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) to the mound, while Noah Syndergaard (2-6) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (9-4, 3.52 ERA) vs Syndergaard - CLE (2-6, 6.42 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard (2-6 with a 6.42 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.42 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .298 to opposing batters.

Syndergaard is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this game.

Syndergaard will look to collect his 12th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

In one of his 17 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Noah Syndergaard vs. Blue Jays

He will face off against a Blue Jays squad that is batting .257 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .414 (16th in the league) with 151 total home runs (18th in MLB action).

Syndergaard has a 1.59 ERA and a 1.412 WHIP against the Blue Jays this season in 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .273 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi (9-4) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.52 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .249 in 25 games this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 25 starts this season.

In 25 starts this season, Kikuchi has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 25 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 18th, 1.226 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 520 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 1091 hits, 17th in baseball, with 98 home runs (30th in the league).

The Guardians have gone 3-for-24 with two doubles and an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.