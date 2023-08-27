On Sunday, Myles Straw (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is batting .239 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.
  • Straw has had a hit in 70 of 120 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (18.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 120 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Straw has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (16.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (3.3%).
  • He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 61
.209 AVG .267
.268 OBP .336
.267 SLG .330
9 XBH 10
0 HR 1
11 RBI 13
43/16 K/BB 42/21
3 SB 12

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kikuchi will aim to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.52), 33rd in WHIP (1.226), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.