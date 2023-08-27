The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .223 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.

Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 53.2% of his 47 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has had an RBI in eight games this year (17.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.4%).

In 13 of 47 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .197 AVG .247 .228 OBP .271 .303 SLG .358 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 6 22/3 K/BB 18/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings