On Sunday, Tyler Freeman (hitting .138 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is hitting .250 with six doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 19 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Freeman has had an RBI in seven games this season.

In eight of 35 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .292 AVG .214 .382 OBP .237 .354 SLG .321 3 XBH 4 0 HR 1 3 RBI 4 7/6 K/BB 13/1 2 SB 1

