On Monday, Gabriel Arias (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .202 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in 35 of 79 games this season (44.3%), including nine multi-hit games (11.4%).

He has gone deep in eight games this year (10.1%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 13.9% of his games this season, Arias has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (22.8%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .164 AVG .237 .264 OBP .302 .245 SLG .424 5 XBH 10 2 HR 6 5 RBI 11 45/15 K/BB 42/11 2 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings