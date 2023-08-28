Monday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (68-63) against the Cleveland Guardians (62-69) at Target Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on August 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (3-7) to the mound, while Xzavion Curry (3-2) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The previous 10 Guardians contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (40.7%) in those contests.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (530 total, four per game).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule