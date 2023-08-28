Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Monday at Target Field against Kenta Maeda, who is projected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (+140). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +140 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Guardians and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Guardians contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in 24, or 40.7%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has a record of 3-9 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 129 games with a total this season.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-33 29-36 25-22 37-47 42-40 20-29

