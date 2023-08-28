Kenta Maeda takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 100 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.

The Guardians' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored 530 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Guardians rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.284 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Xzavion Curry (3-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in two innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

In seven starts this season, Curry has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 2.4 innings per appearance.

He has made 32 appearances and finished 15 of them without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Home Xzavion Curry Clayton Kershaw 8/24/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Gavin Williams Caleb Ferguson 8/25/2023 Blue Jays W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Chris Bassitt 8/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/27/2023 Blue Jays W 10-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi 8/28/2023 Twins - Away Xzavion Curry Kenta Maeda 8/29/2023 Twins - Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays - Home Logan Allen Zach Eflin 9/2/2023 Rays - Home Noah Syndergaard Tyler Glasnow 9/3/2023 Rays - Home Xzavion Curry Zack Littell

