The Minnesota Twins (68-63) will look to Carlos Correa when they host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (62-69) at Target Field on Monday, August 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (+140). The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.22 ERA) vs Xzavion Curry - CLE (3-2, 3.51 ERA)

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 87 times and won 52, or 59.8%, of those games.

The Twins have a 17-15 record (winning 53.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Twins went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (40.7%) in those games.

The Guardians have a mark of 3-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Guardians had a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) José Ramírez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Oscar Gonzalez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 19th 2nd

