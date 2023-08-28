Jose Ramirez and Carlos Correa are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins meet at Target Field on Monday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

BSN

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 30 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 58 walks and 71 RBI (135 total hits). He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.351/.485 on the year.

Ramirez has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 28 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 43 RBI (138 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.335/.373 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 27 0-for-6 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Correa Stats

Correa has 101 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI.

He's slashing .225/.308/.400 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 27 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Brewers Aug. 23 1-for-3 1 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 17 doubles, 21 home runs, 30 walks and 50 RBI (85 total hits).

He has a slash line of .251/.317/.488 so far this year.

Kepler takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 27 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 3

