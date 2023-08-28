Jose Ramirez carries a two-game homer streak into the Cleveland Guardians' (62-69) game against the Minnesota Twins (68-63) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday, at Target Field.

The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Xzavion Curry (3-2, 3.51 ERA).

Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.22 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-2, 3.51 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

Curry (3-2 with a 3.51 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed two innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.51, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 32 games this season. Opponents are batting .249 against him.

Curry is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Curry has four starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

In 15 of his 32 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Xzavion Curry vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has a collective .239 batting average, and is 22nd in the league with 1057 total hits and 14th in MLB action with 589 runs scored. They have the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.420) and are fifth in all of MLB with 182 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Twins this season, Curry has pitched one inning without giving up an earned run on one hit, while striking out one.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins will hand the ball to Maeda (3-7) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.22 and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in 15 games this season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 15 starts this season, Maeda has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

