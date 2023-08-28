Kole Calhoun vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kole Calhoun -- 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 28 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .288 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Calhoun has gotten a hit in 13 of 17 games this season (76.5%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).
- In 17 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Calhoun has had an RBI in seven games this season (41.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (52.9%), including one multi-run game.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|.243
|AVG
|.345
|.317
|OBP
|.406
|.459
|SLG
|.414
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|5/2
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.22, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
