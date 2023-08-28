Kole Calhoun -- 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 28 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .288 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Calhoun has gotten a hit in 13 of 17 games this season (76.5%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).

In 17 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Calhoun has had an RBI in seven games this season (41.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (52.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 .243 AVG .345 .317 OBP .406 .459 SLG .414 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 5/2 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings