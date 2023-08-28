Oscar Gonzalez vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Oscar Gonzalez (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .219 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
- Gonzalez has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has had at least one RBI in 16.7% of his games this season (eight of 48), with two or more RBI three times (6.3%).
- In 13 of 48 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.197
|AVG
|.238
|.228
|OBP
|.261
|.303
|SLG
|.345
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|22/3
|K/BB
|20/2
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.