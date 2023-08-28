Steven Kwan vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on August 28 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-6) against the Blue Jays.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.373) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 87 of 127 games this season (68.5%), with at least two hits on 39 occasions (30.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan has driven home a run in 30 games this season (23.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 48.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|62
|.253
|AVG
|.281
|.338
|OBP
|.332
|.350
|SLG
|.396
|19
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|27
|35/31
|K/BB
|25/21
|8
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
