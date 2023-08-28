Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on August 28 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-6) against the Blue Jays.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.373) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 87 of 127 games this season (68.5%), with at least two hits on 39 occasions (30.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has driven home a run in 30 games this season (23.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 48.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 62 .253 AVG .281 .338 OBP .332 .350 SLG .396 19 XBH 20 2 HR 3 16 RBI 27 35/31 K/BB 25/21 8 SB 7

