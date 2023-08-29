Gabriel Arias vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Twins.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has nine doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .207.
- Arias has gotten at least one hit in 45.0% of his games this season (36 of 80), with multiple hits 10 times (12.5%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arias has driven in a run in 12 games this year (15.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.3%).
- He has scored in 19 games this season (23.8%), including four multi-run games (5.0%).
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.164
|AVG
|.246
|.264
|OBP
|.308
|.245
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|12
|45/15
|K/BB
|43/11
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Lopez (9-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 27th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.69), 18th in WHIP (1.134), and sixth in K/9 (10.8).
