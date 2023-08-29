Tuesday's game features the Minnesota Twins (69-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (62-70) clashing at Target Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on August 29.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (9-6) versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-5).

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have won in 24, or 40%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cleveland has been victorious five times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 26 in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (536 total runs).

The Guardians have the sixth-best ERA (3.90) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule