The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 101 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 536 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.90 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.290 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Gavin Williams (1-5) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 12 starts this season, Williams has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 12 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Gavin Williams Caleb Ferguson 8/25/2023 Blue Jays W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Chris Bassitt 8/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/27/2023 Blue Jays W 10-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi 8/28/2023 Twins L 10-6 Away Xzavion Curry Kenta Maeda 8/29/2023 Twins - Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays - Home Logan Allen Zach Eflin 9/2/2023 Rays - Home Noah Syndergaard Tyler Glasnow 9/3/2023 Rays - Home Xzavion Curry Zack Littell 9/4/2023 Twins - Home Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez

