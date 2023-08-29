How to Watch the Guardians vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field.
Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 101 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 536 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.90 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.290 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gavin Williams (1-5) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In 12 starts this season, Williams has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/24/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Caleb Ferguson
|8/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Chris Bassitt
|8/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-3
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-7
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/28/2023
|Twins
|L 10-6
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Kenta Maeda
|8/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Pablo Lopez
|8/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Zach Eflin
|9/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Zack Littell
|9/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Pablo Lopez
