Minnesota Twins (69-63) will match up with the Cleveland Guardians (62-70) at Target Field on Tuesday, August 29 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 191 strikeouts, Pablo Lopez will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Guardians have +135 odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (9-6, 3.69 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (1-5, 3.52 ERA)

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 88 times and won 53, or 60.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have a 21-17 record (winning 55.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Twins went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Guardians have won in 24, or 40%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious five times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Guardians vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+240) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Myles Straw 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+300)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 19th 2nd

