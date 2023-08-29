The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Carlos Correa, Jose Ramirez and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 135 hits with 30 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.349/.481 on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 139 hits with 29 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashing .267/.334/.374 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 0-for-6 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (9-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 27th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 26 starts this season.

Lopez has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 27th, 1.134 WHIP ranks 18th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks sixth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Aug. 24 5.0 10 5 5 4 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 6.0 6 0 0 7 2 at Phillies Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 7 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 7.0 5 0 0 8 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 6.0 4 1 1 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Correa Stats

Correa has 102 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 57 RBI.

He has a slash line of .226/.309/.398 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 86 hits with 18 doubles, 21 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI.

He's slashing .252/.321/.490 so far this season.

Kepler enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.