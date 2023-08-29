The Minnesota Twins (69-63) will look for another strong showing from a batter on a roll against the Cleveland Guardians (62-70) on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field. Royce Lewis is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (9-6) versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-5).

Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (9-6, 3.69 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-5, 3.52 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.

Williams has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year entering this game.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (9-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.69 and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 26 games this season.

He has 16 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.69), 18th in WHIP (1.134), and sixth in K/9 (10.8).

Pablo Lopez vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 536 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 101 home runs, 30th in the league.

The Guardians have gone 8-for-25 with a double and six RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

