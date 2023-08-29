Kole Calhoun vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .275 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Calhoun has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this season (13 of 18), with multiple hits five times (27.8%).
- In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Calhoun has an RBI in seven of 18 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.243
|AVG
|.313
|.317
|OBP
|.389
|.459
|SLG
|.375
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|5/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez (9-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 27th of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.69), 18th in WHIP (1.134), and sixth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
