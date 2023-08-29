Myles Straw vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while hitting .238.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 71 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has gone deep in one of 122 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Straw has picked up an RBI in 17.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 3.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 40 of 122 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|63
|.209
|AVG
|.263
|.268
|OBP
|.333
|.267
|SLG
|.324
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|14
|43/16
|K/BB
|44/22
|3
|SB
|13
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez (9-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 27th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.69), 18th in WHIP (1.134), and sixth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers.
