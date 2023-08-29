Oscar Gonzalez vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Twins Prediction
|How to Watch Guardians vs Twins
|Guardians vs Twins Odds
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .219 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
- In 52.1% of his 48 games this season, Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has driven home a run in eight games this year (16.7%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (27.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Guardians Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Gabriel Arias
- Click Here for José Ramírez
- Click Here for Andrés Giménez
- Click Here for Myles Straw
- Click Here for Steven Kwan
- Click Here for Ramón Laureano
- Click Here for Kole Calhoun
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.197
|AVG
|.238
|.228
|OBP
|.261
|.303
|SLG
|.345
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|22/3
|K/BB
|20/2
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 27th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.69), 18th in WHIP (1.134), and sixth in K/9 (10.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.