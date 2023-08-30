On Wednesday, Gabriel Arias (.432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .209 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Arias has gotten at least one hit in 45.7% of his games this season (37 of 81), with at least two hits 10 times (12.3%).

In 9.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arias has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (14.8%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (6.2%).

In 24.7% of his games this season (20 of 81), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .164 AVG .248 .264 OBP .314 .245 SLG .448 5 XBH 13 2 HR 6 5 RBI 12 45/15 K/BB 43/12 2 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings