Tanner Bibee gets the nod for the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Target Field against Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +140 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under is listed for this game.

Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

1:10 PM ET

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +140 8 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Guardians and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 25, or 41%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 3-10 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 54 of its 131 games with a total this season.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-33 30-37 25-22 38-48 43-41 20-29

