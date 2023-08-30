Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will hit the field at Target Field against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on Wednesday.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 102 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .380 this season.

The Guardians' .248 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored 540 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.289 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (10-3) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Bibee has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Blue Jays W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Chris Bassitt 8/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/27/2023 Blue Jays W 10-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi 8/28/2023 Twins L 10-6 Away Xzavion Curry Kenta Maeda 8/29/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays - Home Cal Quantrill Zach Eflin 9/2/2023 Rays - Home Noah Syndergaard Tyler Glasnow 9/3/2023 Rays - Home Xzavion Curry Zack Littell 9/4/2023 Twins - Home Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray

