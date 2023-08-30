Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins (69-64) will host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (63-70) at Target Field on Wednesday, August 30, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +140 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (7-6, 3.00 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (10-3, 3.01 ERA)

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 53, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 18-15 (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (41%) in those games.

The Guardians have a mark of 3-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Oscar Gonzalez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+140) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+230) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Myles Straw 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1400) 0.5 (+280)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 19th 2nd

