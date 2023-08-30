Both the Minnesota Twins (69-64) and Cleveland Guardians (63-70) will look for continued power from hitters on a hot streak when the teams match up on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Target Field. Royce Lewis is on a three-game homer streak for the Twins, and Bo Naylor has homered in two games in a row for the Guardians.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (7-6, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Tanner Bibee (10-3, 3.01 ERA).

Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (7-6, 3.00 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (10-3, 3.01 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts over 119 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.01, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.

Bibee heads into this game with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Bibee will try to prolong a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tanner Bibee vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.422) and ranks fifth in home runs hit (187) in all of MLB. They have a collective .240 batting average, and are 22nd in the league with 1076 total hits and 14th in MLB action scoring 601 runs.

Head-to-head against the Twins this season, Bibee has thrown five innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out six.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (7-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 3.00, a 3.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.187.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Gray has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks third, 1.187 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Sonny Gray vs. Guardians

The Guardians are batting .248 this season, 17th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .380 (28th in the league) with 102 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Guardians to go 14-for-48 with a double, a home run and six RBI in 11 2/3 innings this season.

