Kole Calhoun vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Kole Calhoun -- batting .256 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Twins.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .274 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Calhoun has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Calhoun has an RBI in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.243
|AVG
|.306
|.317
|OBP
|.390
|.459
|SLG
|.389
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|5/2
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Gray (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (3.00), 20th in WHIP (1.187), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
