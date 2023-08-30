Oscar Gonzalez -- .132 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .213 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.

In 25 of 49 games this year (51.0%) Gonzalez has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (16.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of 49 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (16.3%), Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.1%) he had more than one.

In 13 of 49 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .197 AVG .227 .228 OBP .250 .303 SLG .330 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 6 22/3 K/BB 22/2 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings