Oscar Gonzalez vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Oscar Gonzalez -- .132 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 30 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .213 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
- In 25 of 49 games this year (51.0%) Gonzalez has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (16.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 49 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (16.3%), Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.1%) he had more than one.
- In 13 of 49 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.197
|AVG
|.227
|.228
|OBP
|.250
|.303
|SLG
|.330
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|22/3
|K/BB
|22/2
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (7-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (3.00), 20th in WHIP (1.187), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
