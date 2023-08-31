The UCF Knights (0-0) play the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 36.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kent State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Kent State vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Kent State vs. UCF Betting Trends

Kent State went 5-7-0 ATS last year.

The Golden Flashes covered the spread when playing as at least 36.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

UCF won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Knights won their only game last season when playing as at least 36.5-point favorites.

Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

