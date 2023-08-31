The UCF Knights (0-0) play the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 36.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kent State vs. UCF Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Kent State vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Kent State Moneyline
BetMGM UCF (-36.5) 57.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UCF (-37) 57.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UCF (-36.5) - -10000 +1700 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico UCF (-37) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Kent State vs. UCF Betting Trends

  • Kent State went 5-7-0 ATS last year.
  • The Golden Flashes covered the spread when playing as at least 36.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.
  • UCF won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
  • The Knights won their only game last season when playing as at least 36.5-point favorites.

Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

