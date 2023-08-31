Week 1 of the college football season is upon us, with 12 games involving teams from the MVFC on the early-season docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Eastern Illinois Panthers at Indiana State Sycamores 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Valparaiso Beacons at Youngstown State Penguins 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Oregon Wolves at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Dakota Coyotes at Missouri Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri State Bears at Kansas Jayhawks 8:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Dayton Flyers at Illinois State Redbirds 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Iowa Panthers at Iowa State Cyclones 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Washington Eagles vs. North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Presbyterian Blue Hose at Murray State Racers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Austin Peay Governors at Southern Illinois Salukis 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Illinois Leathernecks at New Mexico State Aggies 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

