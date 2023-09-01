The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe will hit the field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +150 moneyline odds. The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Guardians vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -185 +150 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Guardians and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Guardians contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (41.9%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 2-3 when it's set as an underdog of +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 54 of its 132 games with a total this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-33 31-37 26-22 38-48 44-41 20-29

