Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 103 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored 545 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill (2-6) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs.

He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Quantrill has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/27/2023 Blue Jays W 10-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi 8/28/2023 Twins L 10-6 Away Xzavion Curry Kenta Maeda 8/29/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays - Home Cal Quantrill Tyler Glasnow 9/2/2023 Rays - Home Logan Allen Zack Littell 9/3/2023 Rays - Home Xzavion Curry Zack Littell 9/4/2023 Twins - Home Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins - Home Logan Allen Joe Ryan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.