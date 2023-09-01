How to Watch the Guardians vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 103 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Cleveland has scored 545 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Cleveland averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill (2-6) for his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs.
- He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Quantrill has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-3
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-7
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/28/2023
|Twins
|L 10-6
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Kenta Maeda
|8/29/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Pablo Lopez
|8/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Zack Littell
|9/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Zack Littell
|9/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Pablo Lopez
|9/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Sonny Gray
|9/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Joe Ryan
