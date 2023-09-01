When the Tampa Bay Rays (82-52) and Cleveland Guardians (64-70) meet at Progressive Field on Friday, September 1, Tyler Glasnow will get the nod for the Rays, while the Guardians will send Cal Quantrill to the hill. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +150. The matchup's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (7-4, 3.12 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-6, 6.45 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 71 out of the 107 games, or 66.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have a record of 32-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (78% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 26, or 41.9%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a mark of 2-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+270) José Ramírez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Myles Straw 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1500) 0.5 (+350) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 19th 2nd

