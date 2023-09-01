Jose Ramirez and Yandy Diaz are among the players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays play at Progressive Field on Friday (beginning at 7:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 137 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.350/.479 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 144 hits with 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .271/.337/.379 slash line so far this season.

Kwan has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .292 with two doubles and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Twins Aug. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 0-for-6 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (7-4) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 16th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Aug. 26 6.0 1 0 0 4 2 at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 8 7 5 7 0 at Giants Aug. 14 6.0 3 1 1 7 3 at Yankees Jul. 31 7.0 3 1 1 8 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 28 doubles, 17 home runs, 51 walks and 66 RBI (144 total hits).

He has a slash line of .327/.403/.506 on the season.

Diaz will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 68 walks and 77 RBI (122 total hits). He has stolen 20 bases.

He's slashing .263/.374/.438 so far this season.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 0 0 2 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

