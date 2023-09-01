The Tampa Bay Rays (82-52) aim to add to their four-game win streak when they play the Cleveland Guardians (64-70) on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (7-4, 3.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Cal Quantrill (2-6, 6.45 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (7-4, 3.12 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-6, 6.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill (2-6) takes the mound first for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.45 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.45, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .301 batting average against him.

Quantrill is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.

Quantrill is looking to secure his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays' Glasnow (7-4) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 3.12 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .200.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.

Glasnow has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.