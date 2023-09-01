Kole Calhoun vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Kole Calhoun -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on September 1 at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Twins.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .273 with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Calhoun has gotten a hit in 15 of 20 games this season (75.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (25.0%).
- He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Calhoun has driven home a run in nine games this year (45.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 11 of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.243
|AVG
|.300
|.317
|OBP
|.391
|.459
|SLG
|.450
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|9
|5/2
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.82 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.12 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
